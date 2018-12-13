Suspect dead in middle school shooting: Police





By EMILY SHAPIRO

ABC News – A teenage suspect is dead after a shooting outside an Indiana middle school Thursday morning, police said.

The single shooter exchanged gunfire with police before killing himself, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling.

No other students were injured in the incident at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, police said.

Bowling credited an unknown individual who warned police.

“Someone knew something and said something,” he said. “The school was able to follow procedure to help protect students.”

The students were evacuated from the intermediate school over to Richmond High School, Richmond Community Schools said, while other schools in the district are resuming classes.

“We’re worried sick,” Anna Martinez, the parent of a 10-year-old girl, told ABC Indianapolis affiliate WRTV. “There are over 100 parents here freaking out.”

“You wouldn’t think [in] a small town like Richmond this would happen,” one grandmother who raced to the scene told WRTV. “I don’t know what’s wrong with this new generation.”

“My heart is aching for all these parents,” the grandmother added.

The investigation is ongoing, Bowling said.