Trending: Shopper bodyslams suspected Walmart shoplifter and Ellen DeGeneres considering ending show Dec 13, 2018 12:25 PM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Ellen Show, Harlem Globetrotters, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Earthquakes rattle parts of Southeast an... Trending: TIME ‘Person of the Year’ an... Trending: Kevin Hart out as Oscars host and “... Trending: Bush 43 gives candy to Mrs. Obama and Ch...