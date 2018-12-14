CDC says gun deaths in US at highest level in 40 years

(CNN) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S gun deaths have reached their highest level in nearly 40 years.

A new analysis of data done by the CDC found that nearly 40-thousand people were killed by guns last year alone.

that’s the highest number of deaths due to gun violence in 38 years.

The number of people killed by guns in 2017 represents a ten thousand person increase from

1999. The analysis also showed that more than 23-thousand people died by suicide by guns last year, the highest number in 18 years.