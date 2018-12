Lawsuits may force Boy Scouts of America to file bankruptcy

(CNN) — The Boy Scouts of America is considering bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the organization has hired a law firm to possibly file for chapter eleven bankruptcy– it’s a way for the organization to deal with all the lawsuits it faces brought by former scouts saying they were sexually abused or harassed by employees.

In a statement however, the scouts said no immediate decisions about bankruptcy are expected.