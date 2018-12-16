Colin Kroll, co-founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, found dead in New York City apartment

ABC News,

Colin Kroll, the co-founder and CEO of the HQ Trivia app, has died, a spokesperson for the company he founded confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

“We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

PHOTO: Colin Kroll accepts the Breakthrough Award for Emerging Technology from rapper Lil Jon (C) onstage at the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Jan. 9, 2014, in Las Vegas.Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Variety
Colin Kroll accepts the Breakthrough Award for Emerging Technology from rapper Lil Jon (C) onstage at the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Jan. 9, 2014, in Las Vegas.more +
(MORE: Host of trivia game ‘HQ’ dishes on the hot new app)

Kroll, who was 35 years old, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment on Sunday by New York City Police after they responded to a wellness check, the NYPD said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead on the scene and the medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death, police added.

Drugs were found on the scene and taken for further testing, according to the NYPD.

The tech industry guru rose to prominence after founding the app Vine in 2012.

More recently, he was known for being the co-founder and an executive for the HQ Trivia app, which he co-created in 2017.

PHOTO: Honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Jan. 9, 2014, in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety
Honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Jan. 9, 2014, in Las Vegas.more +

ABC News’ Brendan Rand contributed to this report.

Categories: Entertainment News, National News, News
Share

Related

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giulian...
State approves SCANA buyout, $22 customer rate cut
Thousands of troops to remain on US-Mexico border ...
Man in hospital after shooting in Richland Co.

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android