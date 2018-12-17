Man accused of duping victim out of money as contractor

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say led a person to believe he was a contractor to do work on a home authorities say knew ” he would not be able to do the work requested”

Take a look, police say this is Todderick Jenkins accused of misleading the victim out of money. Authorities say the victim ended up having to find another licensed contractor and pay 30 thousand dollars to in order for them to correct the work allegedly done by Jenkins. Including fixing damaged caused to the property from incorrectly digging on the grounds.

Police are hoping you can help them locate Jenkins and encourage anyone who knows where he may be to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC