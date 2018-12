One person injured in shooting, multiple schools on lockdown: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots fired Monday afternoon on Hardscrabble Road.

Authorities say several school in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

One person has been injured in the shooting and has been taken to the hospital.

