Cauliflower is latest veggie recalled over e. Coli concerns

CNN,

(CNN) – You can add cauliflower and more types of lettuce to the e. Coli concerns.

The California farm linked to that current romaine lettuce recall, Adam Brothers Farm, is voluntarily recalling red and green leaf lettuce.

Cauliflower has also been added “out of an abundance of caution.”

None of the recalled products tested positive for e. Coli and no one has gotten sick.

The CDC recently linked romaine lettuce grown in northern and central California to an e. Coli outbreak that sickened about 60 people.

