Shipping deadlines for your holiday gifts are almost up

(CNN) — The Christmas shipping rush is coming to a head.

This week is expected to be one of the busiest shipping and delivery weeks of the year.

the US Postal Service says packages mailed through them, need to be sent out by Thursday in order to make its destination by Christmas eve.

For the other shipping services, packages need to go out earlier. Fed-Ex’s deadline for ground and home delivery has already come and gone. It ended Monday night. UPS says you have until Tuesday to ship under its three-day select and still make it on time. So, if you’ve been putting off, time is quickly running out.