Study: heart attacks more likely to happen at specific time on Christmas Eve

(CNN) – A new study from Sweden has found the risk of having a heart attack rises nearly 40 percent on Christmas Eve.

The study analyzed the timing of 283,000 heart attacks over 15 years.

Researchers found specifically around 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve is the greatest risk.

Researchers say more research needs to be done to find out what exactly causes the spikes.