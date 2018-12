Troopers investigating fatal accident near Lexington High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an fatal accident this morning involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Lexington High School.

Troopers say after 5 a.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 1 at Charter Oak Road.

Authorities say the road is currently reopening but delays should be expected.

This story is still developing.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.