Woman identified as pedestrian killed Tuesday morning on Augusta Highway

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A 36-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Augusta Highway early Tuesday morning.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Dianne Sullivan Wells was in the 2400 block of Augusta Highway when she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway.

The motorist stopped to render aid, but Wells died at the scene, Fisher said.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.