Former detention center officer accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with inmate

Kimberlei Davis,

File

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A former Newberry County Detention Center officer is behind bars accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate back in 2003.

Rebecca Adams was charged with first degree sexual misconduct following an investigation with the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement (SLED).

According to the arrest warrant, the 41-year-old woman continued the sexual relationship between March and July of 2003/

Categories: Local News, Newberry, News
Share

Related

1,000 New jobs coming to South Carolina, say offic...
Looking to kick a smoking habit? Palmetto Health t...
Suspect sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2016 I...
Trump to announce US will withdraw troops from Syr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android