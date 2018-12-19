Former detention center officer accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with inmate

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A former Newberry County Detention Center officer is behind bars accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate back in 2003.

Rebecca Adams was charged with first degree sexual misconduct following an investigation with the South Carolina Department of Law Enforcement (SLED).

According to the arrest warrant, the 41-year-old woman continued the sexual relationship between March and July of 2003/