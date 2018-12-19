Surgeon General gives warning on teen vaping Dec 19, 2018 6:00 AM EST ABC News, (ABC News) — A firm warning from the US Surgeon General, saying vaping among teens is now considered an epidemic and calling for help to stop the spread from all. ABC’s Maggie Rulli has more. Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Health, National News, News Tags: Health, surgeon general, vaping ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated New warning over increased rise of vaping teens Health Minute: Keep stomach bugs off your holiday ... Does the month you are born impact ADHD? New Healt... Medical Minute: Study gives best toy recommendatio...