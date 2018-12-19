Trump to announce US will withdraw troops from Syria: Official

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Governors elects at the White House on Dec. 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard (L), thanks Manbij Military Council commander Muhammed Abu Adeel during a visit to a small outpost near the town of Manbij, northern Syria, Feb. 7, 2018. Susannah George/AP

By LUIS MARTINEZ

ABC News – President Donald Trump will announce that the U.S. will withdraw troops from Syria, a U.s. official confirms.

There is no timeline yet for the pace of the withdrawal, the official said.

There are about 2,000 U.S. troops in eastern Syria advising and assisting the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “ISIS has been defeated,” saying it was “my only reason for being there during my presidency.”

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018