US announces rapid withdrawal of troops from Syria

Washington, DC (CNN) — The US is planning to withdraw troops from Syria.

A Defense official said today that planning is underway for a full and rapid withdrawal of troops. The official says President Donald Trump made the decision and added that he has been signaling his desire to get out of Syria. The US has about 2 – thousand troops currently in the Middle Eastern Country.They’re primarily in the region training local forces to combat ISIS.

It’s a plan that some take issue with like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who issued this statement today saying ” “An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar Al Assad of Syria, and Russia. I fear it will lead to devastating consequences for our Nation, the Region, and throughout the World.”