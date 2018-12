Budweiser’s parent company is looking into weed-beer

(CNN) – Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of Budweiser, says it will research the possibilities of a weed-infused beer.

Canada and several American states have legalized marijuana for recreational purposes.

For now, any drinks with cannabis ingredients would only be marketed in Canada.

AB InBev will make a decision about whether cannabis-infused drinks are economically-viable at a later date.