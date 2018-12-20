Deputies in search of two armed robbery suspects of Shakespeare Road business

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a Shakespeare Road business Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies, the men demanded money at gunpoint from individuals inside and shots were fired.

No one was injured deputies say.

The incident occured in the 6600 block of Shakespeare Road.

