Kroger testing driverless cars for grocery delivery

CNN,

Scottsdale, AR (CNN) — Soon you won’t have to leave the house to get essentials from the grocery store.Kroger unveiled plans to have an a self driving car deliver groceries right to your doorstep.

The grocery chain partnered up with a start-up called Nuro who developed driverless bots to travel on the roads with your order packed inside, ready for curbside unloading.

The service costs a flat rate of 5 dollars 95 cents for same day or next day delivery. The bots are currently being tested at one store in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

New city-sponsored food cooperative to bring fresh...
Watch: New Kroger Marketplace opens off Killian
WATCH: Kroger Marketplace at Killian’s Cross...
Watch: Free Groceries for Nurse Who Saved Shopper

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android