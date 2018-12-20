President Trump announces Defense Secretary Mattis will retire in February

WASHINGTON (AP, WOLO, ABC NEWS) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday (12/20) that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.