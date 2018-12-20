President Trump announces Defense Secretary Mattis will retire in February

WASHINGTON (AP, WOLO, ABC NEWS) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday (12/20) that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter that a new secretary of defense will be named soon.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

