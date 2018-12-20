Un”bear”able guest visits Florida home for the holidays

Florida (ABC News) — A Florida homeowner got a big surprise recently when a Florida Black Bear was caught on camera ringing the front door bell. Talk about an unbearable guest.

In the video from the doorbell camera you can see the bear walking up to the front door, knocking over some Christmas decorations and finally pushing its nose on the doorbell.

The homeowner safely answered the door using the intercom and forcefully told the bear to “go away” several times.

The bear gets the hint and eventually walks away.