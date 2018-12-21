NORAD will still track Santa if the government is shut down on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON (CNN) – If the government is shut down on Christmas Eve, that doesn’t mean Santa won’t fly and he’ll still be tracked.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command posted on its Twitter page Friday (12/21) that it will track Santa through the night as he delivers gifts to boys and girls around the world.

There are approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year for the last 63 year.