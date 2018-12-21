Police serve arrest warrant for fiancé of missing Colorado mother: Sources

ABC NEWS – Investigators served an arrest warrant Friday morning for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, who hasn’t been seen in nearly one month, sources told ABC News.

Police believe Berreth, 29, is no longer alive, sources said.

Berreth, mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

Frazee, the baby’s father, was seen in handcuffs Friday morning.

BREAKING NOW: Investigators just arrived to serve an arrest warrant for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing mother #KelseyBerreth. Sources tell @ABC the investigation unfolded rapidly in the last 48 hours, and police no longer believe Kelsey is alive. @ABC @GMA pic.twitter.com/m7smnp3nAM — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 21, 2018

Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client “continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation.”

Frazee declined to speak publicly and is instead focusing “on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth,” his attorney said last week.