This UPS man put on a show for a doorbell camera

(CNN) – At least one UPS driver is in the holiday spirit.

A dancing UPS deliver-man caught on a doorbell camera has been identified as Jimbo Rayl.

In Russiaville, Indiana a homeowner says they were out Christmas shopping when they were notified someone was at their house.

What they saw on surveillance was Jimbo, busting a move after dropping off their packages.

