Jennie-O recalls more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey

ABC News,

COLUMBIA S.C. (ABC NEWS)- A Minnesota-based poultry producer is recalling more than 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Jennie-O recalls serveral of its ground beef products suspected of salmonella contamination

The Jennie-O Turkey Store products have markings saying to use or freeze by Nov. 12 or 13. The recall includes plain ground turkey and turkey with taco or Italian seasonings. The products were shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

Food safety officials are worried that some contaminated turkey may be in people’s freezers. The recalled products have the tag P-579 marked on the lower left corner of the front of the package .

The USDA says the recall was part of an investigation into a November salmonella outbreak that involved 216 patients in 38 states.

For a list of affected products click here

Categories: National News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

CDC says gun deaths in US at highest level in 40 y...
Del MonteFiesta Corn recall
12 Million pounds of Salmonella tainted beef recal...
Cap’n Crunch cereal issues voluntary recall

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android