Amazon sees record breaking holiday sales

(CNN) —- If you received just about everything on your list, chances are Santa got some help from the online retail giant Amazon this Christmas.

The E-Commerce giant wrote in a Wednesday press release that it had a record-breaking holiday season.

According to the release, customers ordered more items worldwide than in any previous year.

The release also detailed some of this season’s most popular items. Some of them included the Echo dot, The Glam Glitter series doll, and Bose quiet-comfort wireless headphones.

Amazon also said prime memberships saw continued growth this year.