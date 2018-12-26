Lexington 7 year old looking for Santa gets President Trump

(CNN) — A Midlands girl hoping to find out where Santa was Christmas eve, ended up talking to the President.

Collman Lloyd is from Lexington. She dialed the North American Aerospace Defense Command to find out the exact location of Chris Cringle’s exact location. The staffer who answered the phone asked if she’d like to speak to the President.

According to the Post and Courier of Charleston, the President told the girl that 7 was a marginal age to still believe in Santa. Collman left milk and cookies out on Christmas eve anyway.