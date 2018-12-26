Myrtle Beach woman catches muddy suspect trying to break down door

Myrtle Beach, SC (CNN) — A Myrtle Beach woman baking cookies for Christmas got quite the scare last week.

Take a look! Her doorbell video captured video of a man trying to break down her door.

According to Savannah Brotherton, the suspect was covered in mud and looked like the walking dead.

In the video, you can also see the man slams his body against the door before falling backwards over a porch railing.

Myrtle Beach police say they found the man in a ditch a short time later and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he has not been charged with a crime.