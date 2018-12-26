The holiday continues with the start of Kwanzaa

(CNN) — Today, Wednesday December 26th marks the first day of Kwanzaa!

Today is known as Umoja which means unity and it’s the first principle of Kwanzaa.
The holiday was created in 1966 by an African Studies Professor. It’s currently celebrated by millions of people.

The holiday lasts seven days and celebrates family, community, and culture.
The lighting of seven candles symbolizes the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The remaining days are as follows:

  • Thursday December 27th: Kujichagulia which means Self- Determination.
  • Friday December 28th: Ujima which means Collective work and Responsibility.
  • Saturday December 29th: Ujamaa which means Collective Economics.
  • Sunday December 30th: Nia which means Purpose.
  • Monday December 31st: Karamu which stands for Kwanzaa feast.
  • Tuesday January 1st: Imani which means Faith.
