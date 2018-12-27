New poll reveals most admired woman in America

Washington, DC (CNN) — A former first lady has apparently topped another former first lady to become the most admired woman in America*.

In a new Gallop poll released Thursday First Lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year. The top spot was held by Hillary Clinton for 15 years. Clinton is not out the running altogether, she actually came in third place this year.

Oprah Winfrey finished second, while the current First Lady Melania Trump took the fourth spot.