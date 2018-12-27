Second child reportedly dies in US Customs and Border Protection custody

New Mexico (CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection announced yesterday that another child has died in its custody.

According to the agency an eight year old Guatemalan boy died at a hospital in New Mexico on Christmas Eve.
Felipe Alonzo-Gomez was detained with his father. A Border Agent noticed the child was ill Monday.
As of right now we still do not know the official cause of death.

This child is the second Guatemalan child to die in custody this month.

