Health Minute: Gluten free may not be for you

(CNN) — If you are looking to eat healthier in the new year some may be considering going gluten free. It’s a common component in many of the foods we eat. Gluten can be found in wheat, rye and even barley is an infamous mix of proteins you’ve probably been warned about.

Don’t let all the talk scare you into ditching gluten altogether, some health officials the switch isn’t for just anyone.

Reid Binion explains why it may not benefit you like you may have hoped.