Disney World was so crowded it had to turn people away on NYE

ORLANDO, FL (CNN) – The happiest place on Earth wasn’t able to fulfill everyone’s dreams on New Year’s Eve.

Walt Disney World announced it had to turn away guests from its Magic Kingdom park due to nearing park capacity.

The Business Insider reported that as of 1 p.m. on Monday there was a three hour wait to ride the “Space Mountain” and “Big Thunder Mountain” roller coasters.

The Florida theme park did not stay closed to guests all day.

Disney World announced on its Twitter page that Magic Kingdom was reopened to all guests around 5 p.m.