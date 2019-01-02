Winning million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – One lucky person in South Carolina is starting off 2019 as a millionaire.

Mega Millions officials say one ticket sold in the Palmetto State matched five of the numbers selected in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning numbers were: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 & 14.

Officials say the jackpot winner is from New York.

The Mega Millions New Year’s Day drawing was at $425 million, with a cash option of about $255 million.

Meanwhile, officials say there’s still an unclaimed winning ticket in South Carolina for the $1.5 billion jackpot.

That ticket was sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

The next drawing is on Friday, January 4th.

