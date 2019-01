National debt reaches new high

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The US national debt has reached a new high.

Thursday (1/3) the Treasury Department released its latest numbers revealing that at the end of 2018, the national debt stood at $21,974,000,000. That’s more than $2 trillion higher than when President Trump took office.

The Treasury Department says it has jumped up due to drastic tax cuts made at the end of 2017.