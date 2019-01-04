7 dead, others critically hurt in fiery car crash in Florida: Officials

ABC NEWS – Seven people are dead and others critically hurt after a fiery car crash on I-75 near Gainesville, Florida, officials said.

Fifty gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash. The blaze has since been put out, Alachua County Fire Rescue said.

Eight patients were “transported from the scene, multiple patients with critical injuries,” fire rescue said.

The Florida Highway Patrol told ABC News that “several” children were among the seven killed in the crash.

Picture of the deadly I-75 fire in Florida. Alachua Co. Fire Rescue/Facebook

Workers look at a charred semi-truck after a wreck with multiple fatalities on Interstate 75, south of Alachua, near Gainesville, Fa., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided and spilled diesel fuel across the Florida Highway. The Associated Press

Picture of the deadly I-75 fire in Florida. Alachua Co. Fire Rescue/Facebook





A helicopter responded to help with locating possible patients that may be in the woods, according to fire rescue.

The crash involved two tractor trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

All lanes in the southbound direction are currently closed due to the large amount of personal property, vehicle parts and burnt vehicles still on the roadway, officials said. Northbound lanes have been reopened.

There is a pending homicide investigation, the Florida Highway Patrol report stated.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will not be able to launch an investigation until after the partial government shutdown ends as investigators are currently furloughed.