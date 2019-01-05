Golden Globes 2019: What to expect from the big show

By MICHAEL ROTHMAN via GMA

We are just days away from the Golden Globes and fans of both film and TV have plenty to be excited about for Sunday night.

With movies like “Vice” and “A Star Is Born” leading the way, along with shows like “Sharp Objects” and “Barry,” fans can expect to see some of their favorite stars walking away with a Globe when it’s all said and done.

“GMA” has you covered on what you need to know about the nominees, hosts and much, much more!

“Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the award show Sunday. Both have previously won Golden Globe awards, with Oh also nominated this year!

The duo interviewed each other for this week’s cover of The Hollywood Reporter and both said they agreed to host because the other was on board. There’s certainly a lot of respect and admiration between these two powerhouses.

“I said yes even though it was so terrifying to me, really terrifying. I just could not let this opportunity pass me by, the life experience of being this scared of something,” Oh added.

Samberg said, “I am so much happier to be doing it with you than to do it alone … I like playing off someone else and having there be a looseness to it and the ability to try things that are not necessarily just straight jokes to prompter.”

The duo pointed out that the Globes are more intimate and looser that say the Oscars or the Emmys, especially with the stars drinking and getting to know one another.

“I think people are ready and could use a little smile. Everyone is depressed, and maybe that’s as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate. Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to,” Samberg added.

So don’t expect too much politics and Trump, they said, but more of a night to highlight great work in Hollywood.

A Year of game-changers

Oh will be the first Asian woman to host the award show and this accomplishment comes just months after she became the first Asian actress nominated for an Emmy as Best Actress in a Drama.

All these well-deserved accolades for Oh are happening after a 2018 where films led by minority casts really made waves.

The 47-year-old, who won a Globe in 2006 for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy,” couldn’t be more excited about the honor, especially in a year where diverse films shined.

“Black Panther” set the tone early in the year to rave reviews and box office success and was later followed by “Crazy Rich Asians,” which also caught America and the world by storm.

“How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians? That changes things. Just speaking for my own community, people cried a lot in [Crazy Rich Asians], and it’s not only because it’s a great story and a classic romantic comedy — it is because seeing yourself reflected onscreen?is really emotional when you don’t even know that you’re carrying so much grief of never being seen,” Oh told THR.

Samberg said this year feels different “in a really good way.”

“Change is really, really slow. Time will tell. But if the writers and the helmers are interested in moving the cultural story along, the audience will come with you,” Oh added.

Let’s not forget the nominees!

Lady Gaga could have a huge night at the Globes, as she’s nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama and Best Original Song for her work in the smash hit, “A Star Is Born.”

Her co-star Bradley Cooper also earned double nods for directing and starring in the film.

Other big names like Amy Adams for “Sharp objects” and Julia Roberts for “Homecoming” are also nominated.

Let’s not forget “The Favourite,” which is not only nominated for Best Screenplay, but also earned honors for stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

“Vice’s” Sam Rockwell earned himself a nomination, along with Christian Bale and director Adam McKay.

It’s certainly going to be a night to remember.

The Golden Globes air at 8 p.m. EST Sunday night on NBC.