RV wreck causes gas leak on I-20, Westbound lanes shutdown

motor-wreck

I-20 wreck

Source:Irmo Fire





LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-All lanes on 1-20 westbound will be closed for hours due to an overturned motor home.

Fire units are on scene of the RV wreck on I-20 Westbound near the 63 mile marker.

Officials say 40 gallons of diesel spilled onto the ground, but did not get into the Saluda River.

@irmofire & @LexingtonCounty fire units are on scene of a RV wreck on I-20 WB at the 63MM. I-20 WB will be shut down for possibly 2 hours. 40 gallons of diesel on the ground, it did not get into the Saluda River. The driver of the RV was transported w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/U7bFS9QTc8 — Irmo Fire District (@IrmoFire) January 6, 2019

The driver of the RV was transported with minor injuries.

Troopers say motorists can expect delays.

Lexington Co. I-20 WB 63 MM ALL lanes are blocked due to an overturned motorhome. Motorists can expect delays. Detour route is I-20 WB to I-26 EB to US 378. Turn right onto US 378 to I-20 to re-enter westbound lanes of I-20. pic.twitter.com/nHvx3d9wwS — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) January 7, 2019

Troopers say the detour route is I-20 Westbound to I-26 Eastbound to US 378. Turn right onto US 378 to I-20 to re-enter westbound lanes of I-20.

