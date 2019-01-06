RV wreck causes gas leak on I-20, Westbound lanes shutdown
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-All lanes on 1-20 westbound will be closed for hours due to an overturned motor home.
Fire units are on scene of the RV wreck on I-20 Westbound near the 63 mile marker.
Officials say 40 gallons of diesel spilled onto the ground, but did not get into the Saluda River.
The driver of the RV was transported with minor injuries.
Troopers say motorists can expect delays.
Troopers say the detour route is I-20 Westbound to I-26 Eastbound to US 378. Turn right onto US 378 to I-20 to re-enter westbound lanes of I-20.
