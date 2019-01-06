South Carolina man wins $125K in lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has won $125,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Bobby Bridges, of Kings Mountain, bought a scratch-off ticket from 7-Eleven in Blacksburg, South Carolina, on New Year’s Eve. The Herald-Journal reports he had trouble keeping it together when the ticket revealed a win. The newspaper reports he told lottery officials he thought he was going to pass out.

Bridges says he’s feeling fine now and plans to celebrate by taking his girlfriend out for a steak dinner.

For selling the ticket, the convenience store received a commission of $1,250.

One top prize of $125,000 remains in the $5 All Cash Club game, at odds of 1 in 595,200.