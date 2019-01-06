Troopers searching for vehicle in Lexington fatal hit and run

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a Fatal Hit and Run. 

Troopers say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene on Nazareth Road near Wando Circle.

The suspects was seen driving a 2004-2012 Chevy Colorado or GMC Canyon Pickup with a standard or crew cab, unknown color, possible damage to the right front of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina
Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

