Business loses liquor license after allegedly operating as ‘adult cabaret’

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One establishment in the Midlands lost their liquor license after violating a condition not to operate as a strip club.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, effective immediately Kandyland Go Go Sports Bar and Restaurant no longer has a liquor license.

In June 2018, a liquor license was issued to Kandyland with the condition that it was restricted from operating as an adult cabaret; Random inspections of the facility indicated it was in violation of said conditions, officials said in a statement.

