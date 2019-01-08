Trending: Clemson defeats Alabama! and Cyntoia Brown granted clemency Jan 8, 2019 10:54 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: ALLIn, Cyntonia Brown, National Bubble Bath Day, National Champions, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Trending: Women bring new accusations in docuserie... Trending: Forbes: America’s wealthiest celeb... Trending: Business owner gives massive Christmas b... Trending: Fortnite game creators sued over ‘...