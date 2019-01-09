Comedian Kevin Hart says “I’m done with it” as Oscar host

Hollywood, CA (ABC) —While Comedian Kevin Hart was reconsidering the offer to host the Oscar’s after stepping down from the gig. A month ago, the comedian was ridiculed for comments he previous made about members of the LGBTQ community for which he has since apologized.

The Academy said they still wanted Hart to host the awards show and Hart said he would consider it again. That was until Wednesday morning when he made an appearance on Good Morning America telling Michael Strahan his decision is final and he is “over it”.

This decision comes after back and forth over whether the comedian and actor would reconsider his role as the host for the 2019 Oscars. Hart initially stepped down after homophobic tweets from nearly a decade ago were brought to light. Then this week after an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted the awards show in 2014 he said he may reconsider.

Although Hart confirmed his decision not to host, he said he wouldn’t rule out any future opportunities.