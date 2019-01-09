Congressman Clyburn proposes “Smart Wall” for border security

Columbia, SC (CNN) — Democrats are offering border security solutions in an effort to end the Government shutdown.

South Carolina Representative and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn suggested a futuristic approach today during an interview on CNN. The Congressman did not provide any specific details regarding what exactly a “Smart Wall” would entail.

