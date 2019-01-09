Disgruntled customer wanted for throwing hot coffee in McDonald’s employee’s face

Capture1 Suspect wanted in assault at Camden McDonald's/Camden Police

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect they say can be seen on surveillance video assaulting a McDonald’s employee with hot coffee.

The incident occurred on December 21 at the McDonald’s located on Wall Street.

According to a police report, the suspect was upset about the length of time he waited in the drive-thru and asked for a large fry.

When the employee refused, the suspect asked to speak to the manager.

Police say when the employee went back to open the drive-thru window, the suspect had taken the lid off his cup and threw the hot coffee in the employee’s face.