RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of a Broad River Correctional Institution inmate who was found dead in his cell on January 6.

Coroner Gary Watts said Isaac Laird Starke, 52, died from asphyxiation due to ligature strangulation.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, SLED, and the SC Department of Corrections are investigating the incident.