Health: Excess weight can tip the scales against brain health

Columbia, SC (CNN) — A new study says there’s a link between brain size and excess body fat.

The study, published Wednesday in the Journal Neurology, says that people who are too heavy, especially around the waistline have shrunken gray matter volume in their brains. So what is gray matter?

It’s what contains most of the human brain’s 100 billion nerve cells and scientists say the more gray matter that shrinks, the more likely someone could develop dementia.