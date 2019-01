Toddler found wandering Milwaukee street cold and barefoot

Milwaukee (ABC News) — It was a terrifying sight that caused a city bus driver to pull over rescue a wandering toddler. According to the bus driver, and passengers on the bus the little boy was wandering the street alone, in freezing cold weather, barefoot and in nothing more than a onsie.

ABC News Alex Perez shows us how a bus driver and bus passengers stepped into the rescue the baby boy.