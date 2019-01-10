Trending: Day 20 of the government shutdown and Protests grow calling to #MuteRKelly Jan 10, 2019 11:39 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Baby Shark Challenge, Surviving R. Kelly, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Trending: Clemson defeats Alabama! and Cyntoia Bro... Trending: Women bring new accusations in docuserie... Trending: Forbes: America’s wealthiest celeb... Trending: Business owner gives massive Christmas b...