New details in the escape of kidnapped survivor Jayme Closs

(ABC News) — ABC Worold New Tonight released new details in the horrific kidnapping of 13 year old Jayme Cross and the murder of both her parents. Click here to find out how she says she was treated while in captivity, what happened when the 21 year old suspect was in court Monday and how he chose her as his alleged victim.

Alex Perez has the disturbing details.